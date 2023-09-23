Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live score: Ireland opted to field after winning the toss.
England take on Ireland in 2nd ODI© AFP
England vs Ireland 2nd ODI LIVE Score:After the match produced no result due to rain, England and Ireland look to regroup and get some valuable insights into their squad for the future as none of the ODI World Cup-bound players are part of the series. England, being the defending champions, decided to not play their main players in the series but some young guns will be eager to make a case for themselves, keeping the future in mind.. The weather at Trent Bridge, the venue for the second ODI, is expected to be better from the first ODI which was completely washed out. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between England and Ireland from Trent Bridge:
2nd ODI, Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 23, 2023
Play In Progress
ENG
80/2 (11.0)
IRE
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.27
% chance to win
ENG 70%
IRE 30%
Batsman
Will Jacks
38* (31)
Ben Duckett
10 (12)
Bowler
Craig Young
17/2 (4)
Barry McCarthy
12/0 (2)
No run.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Craig Young serves this full again and on the sixth stump line, Ben Duckett leans onto his drive nicely and drills it wide of mid off for another boundary.
Goes fuller this time, on middle, Ben Duckett knocks it wide of mid on.
FOUR! Good shot! Craig Young lands this back of a length and around off, Ben Duckett without much backlift punches it with sweet timing through covers for a boundary.
On a length and on middle, angling in, Ben Duckett blocks it back to the bowler.
Powerplay 2! Ireland can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
SIX! What a shot to bring up the first six of the innings. Short ball on top of the off stump and Will Jacks stands tall and pulls it on the front leg over the mid-wicket fielder for a massive six.
Just short again outside the off stump. Will Jacks plays it straight towards point off the backfoot.
FOUR! What a shot! Hits the length outside the off stump. Will Jacks plays it late beating the backward point fielder to his right for a handsome boundary.
Just short again, just outside the off stump. Will Jacks blocks it off the back foot.
Short ball outside off stump. Will Jacks looks to push the ball but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
Just short outside the off stump. Will Jacks blocks it off the back foot.
Hits the stumps from the length. Ben Duckett flicks the ball to mid-wicket to end the over.
Swinging in, pitched up at the stumps. Will Jacks looking to play the cover drive gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
Just short at the off stump, nipping in after pitching. Will Jacks walks in again but gets a hit on the thigh pad.
Just short at the stumps. Will Jacks walks in and blocks the ball. No run.
Just short outside the off stump. Will Jacks guides it to the right of the third man fielder for a couple.
Pitched it up on the off stump. Will Jacks plays the front foot defence towards mid off.
Bolws on the good length at the stumps. Ben Duckett stays back and flicks it straight towards mid-wicket to end the over.
Hits the good length outside the off stump. Will Jacks plays it late towards the third man for a single.