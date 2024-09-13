England vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: England look to bounce back after their loss when they take on Australia in the second T20I encounter at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This is a must-win game for England in the three-match T20I series. England were defeated in the first T20I encounter by 28 runs. Travis Head was one of the top performers for Australia in the first T20I match as he slammed 59 runs off just 23 deliveries including a massive 30-run over against Sam Curran. (Live Scorecard)