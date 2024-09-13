Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: England look to bounce back after their loss when they take on Australia in the second T20I encounter at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This is a must-win game for England in the three-match T20I series. England were defeated in the first T20I encounter by 28 runs. Travis Head was one of the top performers for Australia in the first T20I match as he slammed 59 runs off just 23 deliveries including a massive 30-run over against Sam Curran. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Sep 13, 2024
Play In Progress
ENG
AUS
119/3 (12.4)
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.39
Batsman
Josh Inglis
7 (7)
Bowler
Reece Topley
40/0 (3)
Liam Livingstone
9/1 (1.4)
No run.
1 run.
A bit full and at 130 kph, on the middle, Josh Inglis goes for a big heave across, gets it off the inside half of the bat towards deep backward square leg for one.
FOUR! What a shot! Short and on the stumps, Josh Inglis swivels and pulls it behind the square and pins the gap between deep square leg and deep fine for a boundary.
No run.
Pitched-up delivery at the stumps, Jake Fraser-McGurk looks to drive it down the ground, gets an inside edge down to deep mid wicket for a single.
WIDE! Banged it short from Topley down the leg side, wide signaled
SIX! Incredible shot! Reece Topley bangs it into the surface from 'round the stumps, Jake Fraser-McGurk makes room by swaying away from the line and staying leg side. He does get enough bat on the aerial slash and Jacob Bethell at deep covers tries to scoop it inside the field with a jump but goes into the fence with the momentum. Six runs.
Slow, and on a length, outside off, Inglis punches it straight to cover.
Fuller delivery around off, JFM drills it down to long off for a single.
Sees the batter charging down the track, Liam Livingstone adjusts his line and length, drops a flatter and wider one, on a length, Josh Inglis makes amends to his shot and just drops it near the strip.
Length ball outside off, on a quicker pace and a flatter trajectory, JFM stays deep in his crease, cuts it through the cover for a single.
100 up for Australia! Pushed through, full and on off, Jake Fraser-McGurk drives it along the ground through the covers for a couple of runs.
A leg break, into the pitch, Jake Fraser-McGurk pulls it through wide mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Drinks! After a blazing start for Australia, courtesy of Travis Head's explosive batting, England have kind of redeemed themselves after the fielding restrictions were lifted. Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid have proved to be an economical bowling tandem for them as they both have struck the big fishes and have managed to prevent Australia from running away. While Jake Fraser-McGurk is well settled now, England will aim to send him back as quickly as possible whereas, Australia would want to construct another solid partnership. Also, Liam Livingstone to bowl after the break.
Good length and just outside off, Jake Fraser-McGurk backs away a bit and chips it away, does not get it from the middle of the bat but gets enough for it to go over extra covers, the batters take three by the time the fielders chasing gets to the ball.
Swing and a miss! Brydon Carse hits the length hard at 138 clicks, on middle, gets a bit of extra bounce as well, Jake Fraser-McGurk stays back and has a wild heave across the line but only connects with thin air.
Goes fuller and on off, Josh Inglis drives it towards mid off for a quick run.
Short of a length and on off, angling in, Jake Fraser-McGurk looks to cut it away but ends up bunting it down to point for a single.
Back of a length and around off, Jake Fraser-McGurk punches it hard but straight to extra covers.