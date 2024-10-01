The Ben Stokes-led England squad will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday at a time when national Test skipper Shan Masood is under fire for a series of losses, including a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh recently. England will play three Tests in Pakistan beginning October 7, with the first two games scheduled in Multan followed by a match in Rawalpindi. Masood found himself being targetted again on Monday during the pre-series media conference where a journalist asked him in a rather insulting manner why he wasn't quitting as captain. "You mentioned that you'll keep on playing as long as the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) gives you opportunities. Don't you have self-respect or dignity to step aside, considering the team's poor performance and continuous losses?" the journalist asked.

It led PCB media director Samiul Hasan to remind the journalists to maintain decorum when speaking to the national captain.

"The captain of Pakistan is seated, feel free to ask your questions but please show respect and make sure queries are not asked inappropriately," said Hasan.

The incident highlighted the growing frustration among cricket fans and the media with their national team.

Some former players have also criticised the team of late.

"The situation is bad. I have seen many crises in Pakistan cricket. But what is worrying is there appears to be no solutions in sight to improve things," said former Test batter, chief selector and head coach, Mohsin Khan.

"The board appears to be struggling to find answers and take the right moves while you can sense the players are not feeling the urgency of the situation," he added.

Masood has not had the best of starts as Test captain, having lost five matches on the trot since taking charge last November. There is also a feeling that he is not getting the required support in the dressing room from some players.

The manner in which India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test at Kanpur on Tuesday has only made things difficult for the stake-holders in Pakistan cricket.

Just a month back, the same Bangladesh side had upset Pakistan 2-0 in Rawalpindi, their first-ever Test-series win over the country.

"See, the difference in approach and spirit of players. India wants to get results no matter what the situation in a Test. Our players are yet to get out of the losing mindset,” former pace bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

Former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas recently asked PCB to drop Babar Azam from the team.

Masood, however, has said that the series against England will give his side the best chance to reassert itself in world cricket.

"We all know the importance of the series and the players are also aware of what to do," he said.

But many in the cricket circle doubt whether most players realise the significance of the series.

"Time for players to put up their hands and for the team management to go into the series with proper planning and confidence," said former captain, Salman Butt. PTI Cor AM AM AM