England Test captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday said he had undergone surgery on his injured hamstring. The 33-year-old all-rounder tore his left hamstring during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton -- England's final game of 2024. That left Stokes requiring surgery and needing a three-month absence. On Tuesday, Stokes posted a picture on Instagram of him in a car supported by a leg brace. He captioned the photo: "Bionic Man for a while." Stokes missed four consecutive Test matches after tearing the same hamstring while playing in the Hundred in August.

He resumed as a fully-fledged all-rounder against New Zealand.

But the additional workload from bowling proved a problem when Stokes pulled up in the middle of an over in Hamilton, left the field and played no further part in the match.

He had already been omitted from England's squad for next month's one-day international Champions Trophy and, with no Tests until May, Stokes has time to regain full fitness ahead of a busy home summer including a five-match series with India.

