England pacer Stuart Broad did the inevitable as he dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket. The incident happened on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Broad got the chance to bowl at the former Australia captain at the end of the opening day after England declared at 393/8, but Warner survived a nervy 20-minute session against his nemesis. However, Broad struck with the first ball of his fourth over of the morning as Warner inside-edged the delivery back onto his stumps.

Former England captain Michael Atherton expressed his delight after Broad got the better of Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket. Atherton, who has led England in a record 54 Tests, said "he is desperate" that Australia keep picking Warner.

For context, Atherton still holds the record of being dismissed the most times by a bowler (19 times by Glenn McGrath)

"I was talking with Ricky (Ponting) off air about the tactical changes he (Warner) has made. He was able to access the ball more easily, staying slightly leg side of it. He looked good until that big drag on and it was the 15th time that he has lost his wicket to Broad. I'm desperate that Australia keep picking Warner. I hold the record for being dimissed the most by a bowler in Test cricket (19 times by Glenn McGrath)," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Atherton's comment left former England captain Kevin Pietersen in stitiches.

"So keep picking Warner so by the end of the series Warner sneaks ahead," Atherton added.

At stumps on Day 2, Australia were 311/5, trailing England by 82 runs.