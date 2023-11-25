Artificial Intelligence is the latest buzzword in technology. Over the last couple of years, AI has seen massive growth and is used in many platforms. However, like any technology it has a flip-side too. It has also triggered a concerning rise in deepfake pornography, where hyperrealistic images and videos can be produced with minimal effort and expenditure. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday shared a video on X, with the caption: "WATCH THIS!!!!!!! And share....One of the reasons why we've NEVER shown our kids on these platforms. Even if this is 50% true or even less, it's SCARY."

In the video, Elon Musk is seen saying, "Mark my words, AI is far more dangerous". Then a girl goes on to say how virtual privacy is important.

WATCH THIS!!!!!!! And share....

One of the reasons why we've NEVER shown our kids on these platforms. Even if this is 50% true or even less, it's SCARY. pic.twitter.com/Ncfh2m3Fwg — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 25, 2023

Recently, Joe Root praised India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, with a reference to Kevin Pietersen.

"But he's very smart about how he does it as well. He picks the ball well, he picks his gaps and he executes extremely well. He's made himself into a wonderful T20 player. But guys like ABD, and Kevin Pietersen, inspire generations and they inspire young players too. For Virat, Sachin was a massive inspiration for him. That's one of the greatest things in this sport at this level. You inspire young children to pick up a bat and a ball and want to go and do great things in the game. Same thing SKY is doing. A lot of youngsters are looking up to him and doing something different just like him," he added.

Kevin Pietersen had earlier praised former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

"He [Virat Kohli] is a wonderful player of spin, and you sort of understand it because they play spin off the back foot and have such beautiful wrists. You hardly ever see Virat running down, charging, and going all guns blazing, and he certainly doesn't sweep, reverse sweep. I mean, you can watch him bat. Mentally, you can see him batting there, so you can sort of understand that," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.