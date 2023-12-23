Having also came up with the concept of 'Zing Bails' back in 2012, the Big Bash League (BBL) has introduced the brand new feature of 'Electra Stumps'. The 'Electra Stumps', first used during the recently-concluded Women's Big Bash League, light up differently according to events happening in the match. These stumps are equipped with lights that illuminate in various colors, and signal different events during a match. England great Michael Vaughan and former Australia batter Mark Waugh explained the BBL's latest innovation to the fans ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers.

When a player is dismissed, the the stumps flash red light. For boundaries, such as fours and sixes, the stumps light up with alternating colors in upward direction. Meanwhile, no-balls trigger a red and white scrolling light, confirming the decision of the onf-field umpire.

To create a dramatic spectacle, the stumps indicate a pulsating scroll of purple and blue lights in between overs. Vaughan and Waugh also highlighted the potential of the latest innovation to attract more fans and inform them about the action in the middle.

For the first time in the BBL...



The electra stumps are on show #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/A6KTcKg7Yg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2023

BBL's use of zing bails during the 2012 had set a precedent for other cricket leagues around the world to follow. The concept was eventually accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) a year later.

While the introduction of 'Electra Stumps' has created a lot of buzz, Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has hogged all the limelight with his recent act in the BBL.

Curran has been banned from four BBL matches after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-match dispute.

The player was involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

The fourth umpire, who is in charge of supervising the pitch during pauses in play, tried to stop Curran, which resulted in the Englishman being charged with a Level 3 infraction under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are top of the BBL points table with seven points from four matches. On the contrary. Melbourne Stars occupy the foot of the table with no points in two matches.