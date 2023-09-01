Whenever the name Rinku Singh is heard by a cricket fan, the flashback of him hitting 5 consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match comes to the fore. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku did the unthinkable as he came up against Yash Dayal in the last over of the match. Playing for Meerut, Rinku did something similar, but this time in a Super Over decider, hitting three consecutive sixes to win the match for his side.

Meerut Mavericks were up against Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 league, and it was Rinku who turned into a match-winner for his team. With 17 runs required off the one-over eliminator, Rinku smashed a hat-trick of sixes as he came up against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh. The first ball didn't see Rinku fetch a single run but the next three deliveries took UP across the line. Here's the video:

Rinku hit the second ball of the over for a six over the long off. The KKR star, who has now also made his international debut for India, then hit another maximum at deep mid-wicket. For the winner, Rinku finished the game with another six over long off.

Earlier, the two teams' scores were tied in 20 overs after both scored 181 runs each. In the same match, Rinku had failed to impress during the 20-over-per-side contest, scoring just 15 runs off 22 balls. Yet, the UP franchise decided to send him out in the Super Over, and it's fair to say he didn't disappoint.

Rinku, having made his India debut in the T20 format, will also be witnessed wearing the national team's colours in the Asia Games which will be held later this month.