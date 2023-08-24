Like millions of other Indians, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni also had his fingers crossed as India's Chandrayaan-3 was inches away from a successful landing on the Moon. At 6:04 PM IST on Wednesday, the entire nation had its eyes glued to the television as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the Moon's south pole. India thus became the first nation to do so, and the fourth overall to soft land a craft on the lunar surface. Dhoni's reaction to Chandrayaan-3's successful landing has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour, was seen clapping his thighs while others around rejoiced India's historic achievement.

The live telecast of the historic moment started at 5.20 pm and the lander completed four stages before landing on the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-3's landing comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years since the previous Indian attempt (Chandrayaan-2) failed at the last moment.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved controlled landings on the Moon.

Meanwhile, Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player. In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed, having led India to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper.