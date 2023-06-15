Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik has questioned the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Baba Indrajith from South Zone's squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The competition will feature six teams based out of different zones of India - North, South, East, West, Central and North East. The tournament is expected to take place between June 28 to July 14. The South Zone squad was picked after the selectors of all associations met on Tuesday, June 13.

Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal were named captain and vice-captain, respectively. The team includes other stars like KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma.

However, Indrajith, who last played a List-A match in March 2023, did not find a place in the squad.

"I DONT understand selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that , but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why??," Karthik captioned the post.

Indrajith last played for Abahani Limited against the Rangpur Tigers in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He played three matches for the team, scoring just 19 runs.

Prior to that, he represented the Rest of India team against Madhya Pradesh in Irani Trophy 2023.

South Zone Squad:

Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma.