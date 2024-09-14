Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir - two names, which have often intrigued cricket fans. While they started their cricket journey playing for Delhi, both players made headlines time and again for their on-field clashes too. The two players were also in the same team that won the 2011 World Cup. While their on-field tiffs have well publicised, Gambhir has always maintained that he has a lot of respect for Kohli.

"What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli... I think it's between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room," Gambhir had said after taking charge of the Indian cricket team as coach.

"But at the moment, we're representing India, representing 140 crore Indians and I'm sure we're going to be on the same page and try and make India proud."

Piyush Chawla has played with both and shared an interesting anecdote.

"You know what the best thing about Gauti bhai is? He will motivate you, give you free hand and the way he backs you. If he sees that talent in you, he will back you even if you don't do anything in all 14 games. If you can do it, he will back you which is a brilliant thing for any player," Chawla said on YouTube channel of Shubhankar Mishra.

"I played under him for 4-5 years – in fact we played India and India A together – the way he appears on the ground, aggressive and all, off it he is equally polite. And the amount of fun I have interacting with him it just amazing. Gauti bhai, one of the best humans I have come across."

"I and Gauti bhai were doing a show. A question was asked 'When Virat completed his 50th century, which bowler did he take the single off? I couldn't answer it, but Gambhir did it. And he's like 'Now don't say there's any tiff. Gauti bhai is all class. He is one of the best."

