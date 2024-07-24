As former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad continues his battle against cancer, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev shared an emotional video message for the all-rounder. Kapil had famously urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to come to Anshuman's aid, after it was revealed that the former India cricketer and coach was struggling to arrange funds for his treatment. The BCCI then issued an INR 1 crore fund for Anshuman, but Kapil hasn't stopped there. In his fresh message, Kapil urged Anshuman to continue his fight against cancer, while reminding him of the good times the two had on the field.

"Hi Anshu, I know you are going through a rough time, but it doesn't matter, we have all gone through rough times in life. I remember all the good days. The first time? When I played under you, you were my captain. And I remember when I was captain you got two hundred runs in Jalandhar against Pakistan, so good memories. Difficult times come and go, but I know that you are a fighter. Come on, cheer up and try to live a life, whatever God has given you and I wish you get better and better and be happy," Kapil Dev said in a video posted by senior journalist Vijay Lokapally.

From Kapil Dev to Aunshuman Gaekwad...both played under each other's captaincy. Today, Aunshuman is battling cancer and we all pray he recovers. I gave up drinking ten years ago. Won't mind a drink with a friend who has a generous heart. Get well soon Aunshu... pic.twitter.com/i8eatv1ZS5 — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) July 23, 2024

While Kapil admitted that every human being has to leave this world one day, he backed Anshuman to continue his fight and not let him and the cricket world down.

"We all have to go one day, but the best part about human beings is fighting it out the way you fight it out on the cricket field. Whatever is going to happen, will happen. I hope we meet soon. We will all celebrate together. We had a good time. You just look after yourself. It doesn't matter whatever happened, it happened for good, and I think you are a wonderful person. We had great stories to talk about. We have a lot to talk about, but firstly you need to get well soon. We will have coffee together and if nothing, then we can have a little drink together as well. Look after yourself. Love you from the entire cricket community. We all feel proud of you to remember that. Don't let us down? Look after yourself? Love you Anshu. Take care," he added.