Not all stories in Indian cricket have a happy ending. Same is the case with Murali Vijay it seems. The veteran opener who has played 61 Tests (3982 runs), 17 ODIs (339 runs), nine T20Is (169 runs) has said that he is "almost done" with cricket in India and wants to go abroad to pursue the game. The 38-year-old till recently played in Tamil Nadu Premier League. He last played for India in December 2018 in a Test match against Australia in Perth.

Murali Vijay said that his age is becoming a hindrance in getting opportunities in Indian cricket.

"I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and I want to find my ways abroad. Play little bit of competitive cricket," Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

"After 30 in India, it's a taboo (smiles). They see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. I don't want to get into any controversy . The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I can bat the way I bat now. But unfortunately or fortunately, the opportunities are less, and I have to search for my opportunities outside."

"Maybe if I would have got as much backing as Virender Sehwag, things might have been different."

Sponsored by Vuukle

In 2020, Murali Vijay pulled out of the Tamil Nadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Recently, he featured in an amateur golf tournament. They participated in the Chennai Open Golf Championship

Featured Video Of The Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Installation As Hockey World Cup Begins Tonight