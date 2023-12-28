Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan appeared in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) along with Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana. The episode was filled with hilarious conversations and a question asked by Kishan regarding Jaya Bachchan has gone viral on social media. During the episode, Kishan named four movies from Amitabh Bachchan's filmography and asked him to choose the title that aptly describes his wife Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh did not hesitate one bit as he said that it is 'sarkar' leaving everyone in the audience in splits.

During the show, Mandhana also had a hilarious moment when she was stumped by a question from the audience.

"Smriti ma'am. You have so many male followers on Instagram. What are the qualities that you like in a man?" a fan asked.

"Turn kar dia, sir," Ishan Kishan quipped.

"Are you married?" Amitabh Bachchan asked.

"No sir. That's why I am asking," the fan asked and replied.

"I did not expect such a question. Accha ladka ho that is very important. He should be caring and understand my sport. That is two major qualities that he should have. Because as a girl I will not be able to give him that much time. That thing he should understand and he should care about. These are the things which are top priority. These are the qualities which I will look in a man," Smriti Mandhana replied.