Surrey recorded the English County Championship's highest run chase in 98 years as they scored 501 to beat Kent by five wickets at Canterbury on Wednesday. Former England batter Dom Sibley scored the competition's slowest-ever century as he steered the visitors to the eighth-highest first-class chase on record and the second highest in Championship history. They missed matching the Championship record by one run, with Middlesex chasing 502 to beat Nottinghamshire by four wickets at Trent Bridge in 1925.

What threatened to be a pulsating final day instead turned into a one-sided procession as Sibley and England's Ben Foakes batted mercilessly.

Foakes made 124, while Sibley finished on 140 from 415 balls.

Sibley saw the job through as he eased Surrey home with Jordan Clark after a magnificent feat of concentration and endurance.

Jamie Smith also scored a century (114) in Surrey's second innings.

