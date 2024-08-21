Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is focusing on delivering the best for her team in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup and feels the sudden change of venue won't impact her side's preparations. The ICC on Tuesday moved the T20 World Cup from Bangaldesh to the UAE following unrest in the South Asian nation. The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah with Bangladesh retaining the hosting rights, ensuring that it receives its share of revenue.

"It doesn't matter wherever the World Cup is happening, I just focus on how as an all-rounder I can contribute to the team's success.

"I just want to give it my all and the last 4-5 months have been fruitful for us, let's hope we continue the good work and end the trophy wait this time. We have a little idea about how the wickets will play in UAE," Deepti told PTI videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

The all-rounder has delivered some stellar performances with both bat and ball in the recent months and is enjoying her cricket at the moment.

"I am enjoying my cricket at the moment and this has enabled me to shrug the pressure off my shoulders. I have learnt from the other international cricketers that when you start enjoying the game, you do better on the field.

"I don't let pressure get the better of me, I have developed this habit since I played the first game in the Women's Super League back in 2018. I have developed this habit and made it a part of my game," she added.

Deepti was brilliant throughout The Hundred 2024 for London Spirit Women and finished things off in style as well with a winning six to take her team to its first-ever title.

"That moment (Hitting the winning runs in The Hundered final at Lord's) was amazing, this is what I was missing. It is always great that you win the game for your team. I thanked God for his blessings because in such situations you need to believe in yourself. If you do so, then you do it."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)