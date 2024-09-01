Veteran Pakistan cricket team star Shoaib Malik revealed that he rejected an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become a selector ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Malik last played for Pakistan back in 2021 but he has not retired from international cricket till now. Pakistan had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they were eliminated in the group stages. The Babar Azam-led side was stunned by USA before slumping to a heavy loss against India. Malik explained that he is still playing domestic cricket and taking up the selector job now did not make sense to him.

“I got an offer before the 2024 T20 World Cup. There was no chief selector then and the entire committee had the same power,” Malik told reporters.

"Yes, I got the offer. However, I am still playing some cricket. How can I select the cricketers with whom I am playing currently? It does not make sense to me that you are playing as well and are part of the selection committee too," he added.

Malik also said that he is not interested in playing for the Pakistan cricket team but he will continue to play domestic T20 cricket.

“I currently play just one format, and I will surely play in the domestic T20 competition. I think I can still play at the domestic level. That way, I can share my experience in a better way with the players,”

"I have already said that I am not interested in playing for Pakistan. I have already retired from Tests and ODIs. I have no interest in being part of Pakistan's T20I team. Yes, I will continue playing at the domestic level. There are a few places where I still go and play, but I have already communicated to some leagues that I won't be available. Regarding my retirement, I will leave it all at once," he said.