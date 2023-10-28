Former India cricketer MS Dhoni has provided a huge update on his knee injury and his expected return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a recent interaction with media, Dhoni said that he is doing well after the knee surgery he went through in early June this year. He added that the doctor told him that he would be feeling "much better" by the end of the year. The news comes out as a big boost for the Dhoni fans, who are hopeful of the wicketkeeper-batter playing at least one more IPL season before bidding adieu to the game of cricket as a player.

"Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine," said Dhoni in a video that is going viral on social media.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket back in 2020, is arguably India's greatest-ever captain. Till date, he remains the only Indian skipper to win all three major white-ball ICC tournaments.

Under Dhoni, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy title.

Dhoni led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Out of these, he won 178, lost 120, tied six and 15 ended in a no-result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61.

The 42-year-old made his last appearance for India against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final in Manchester on July 10, 2019.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.