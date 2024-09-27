Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma has opened up on former India captain MS Dhoni's love for PlayStation. Mohit, who also played under Dhoni's leadership at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has revealed that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter can spend two-three hours playing games in his hotel room. Dhoni's love for gaming is a secret to none. Even his teammates have often talked about Dhoni's obsession with PUBG (now Battlegrounds Mobile India). Mohit is the latest cricketer to speak about Dhoni's fascination for video games.

"I think the sessions in Mahi Bhai's room might have been reduced as he has started visiting the team room. Do-do teen-teen ghante akele akele baith ke khelte rahenge (He loves PlayStation and can play alone for three hours)," Mohit said on 2 Sloggers Podcast.

Mohit also said that while Dhoni's room was always open for his teammates and friends, he revealed that he was scared to go inside it initially. However, he also joked about going to Dhoni's room for free food.

"Initially, I was scared to visit Dhoni's hotel room. But one day, someone asked me to go to his room. When I went for the first few times, I realized that you get free food here. So, I would go there to save my daily allowance (laughs)," he added.

Mohit played with Dhoni at CSK for four seasons and shared some interesting anecdotes on the former India captain.

"Unko bahut gussa ata hai, bahut galiya khayi hai hum logo ne (He also gets angry, we've heard a lot of abuses from him). But he always says, what happens on the field, stays there. Later, he will make you understand but never be angry with you. I have heard a lot from him. Being a fast bowler, you tend to lose focus. Pay attention to what's happening behind you. If he waves at you and you are facing towards some other end. If someone from the public says something and you react. Because of things like this, I've copped a lot of flak from him," he recalled.