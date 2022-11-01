Any cricket match between India and Pakistan is always highly anticipated and stadiums go full house. The tickets for the two teams' T20 World Cup 2022 clash on October 23 were sold out within hours of its release. The match, which was played in Melbourne, saw a spectator attendance of over 90,000. Keeping that popularity in mind, Australian cricket board may be in discussion to host a Test match between the two countries, according to former Australian all-rounder Simon O'Donnell. This comes after BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently said India won't travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"That (their T20 World Cup clash) was extraordinary," O'Donnell said on SEN Breakfast. "That game itself is the one that's held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it. There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure.

"It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here.

"There's also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan.

"My word there are (conversations happening), in the wake of this (T20 World Cup clash). There are already discussions taking place."

India had last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both have just met in ICC events or Asia Cup.