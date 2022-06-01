India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday celebrated his 37th birthday. Karthik, who had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, was recently rewarded with a national team call up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. During IPL 2022, Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 183.33 for RCB. For the record, he played his last T20I match against Australia in February 2019. As Karthik turned 37 on Wednesday, the cricketing fraternity took to social media and extended their birthday wishes to him.

"Happy Birthday Dinesh and Rajat (Patidar). Have a great year ahead," star batter Virat Kohli shared a post on his Instagram story.

"Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik Have a successful year ahead! Keep shining," Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

"Happy birthday @DineshKarthik! Have a wonderful day. Keep playing your match-winning knocks! Can't wait to see you in blue again," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh quipped.

"A very happy birthday brother @DineshKarthik! Wishing you a blessed and successful year! Excited to see your magic on the big stage again," veteran batter Robin Uthappa captioned a post on Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik's journey has been inspirational for many. Started his career way back in 2004, then some ups and downs, proved out to be a hero for India in Nidahas Trophy, and now making a memorable comeback.



Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik



- 1st Indian to Win M.O.M Award in T20I



- 1st Indian WK to Win M.O.M Award in T20I



- Holds the Record of Highest SR in a T20I Tournament Final Inning (362.50 v BAN)



- Leading Run Scorer for India in 2007 England Test Tour (263 runs)



So far, Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, amassing over 3,000 international runs.

