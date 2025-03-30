Mumbai Indians' bowlers had a challenging time on Saturday but managed to restrict Gujarat Titans to below 200 in an IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad. While skipper Hardik Pandya turned up the heat, there were occasions when MI fielders were found wanting. One such occasion was when an overthrow resulted in five runs. It happened when Sai Sudharsan pulled one off Deepak Chahar. But Naman Dhir's throw created a chance of a run out at the non-striker's end. The throw, however, missed the stumps. To add to the woes, there was no one to back up as the ball raced to the boundary.

The act left Sunil Gavaskar, commentating on Star Sports, fuming. "That's absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy, it (the five runs) goes against his name!” Gavaskar said.

Sai Sudharsan showcased his growing stature with a composed 63, but a Hardik Pandya-inspired Mumbai Indians fought back brilliantly in the backend to limit Gujarat Titans to a par 196/8 in an IPL match here on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu southpaw played with supple wrists and exquisite placement in his 41-ball 63 (4x4, 2x6).

Just as GT looked set for a 200-plus total, Pandya checked the momentum post Power Play, finishing with an impressive 2/29, his impact extending beyond the wickets as he also ran out Rahul Tewatia (9).

Sai's dismissal in the 18th over, trapped lbw by Trent Boult's searing yorker, triggered a mini-collapse as GT lost three wickets in three balls across two overs.

The big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford (18; 11b, 2x6) fell in the penultimate over, and MI ensured the total remained within reach.

On a black-soil Motera pitch with variable bounce, 190 appears par for the course.

Sudharsan started his innings with two gorgeous boundaries off Boult in the second over.

He later took on Mujeeb Ur Rahman, welcoming the spinner with a drag-down boundary before launching him for a six straight over the bowler's head.

Adjusting smartly to wickets falling at the other end, Sudharsan curbed his boundary shots but kept the run rate steady at nine per over.

He brought up his eighth IPL fifty off 33 balls, highlighted by a superb 84-metre six over deep mid-wicket.

Skipper Shubman Gill (38 off 27b; 4x4, 1x6) also looked fluent, playing mostly in front of the wicket.

The openers in a 78-run alliance capitalised on the new ball, with spin introduced in the fifth over.

Sudharsan stepped up against Mujeeb, while Gill punished the Afghan off-spinner for straying on the leg side, smashing him through fine leg.

The over yielded 15 runs, and GT surged to 46/0 after five overs. The last power play over was even more punishing as Gill stepped out to Deepak Chahar to smash him for a six and ended with a short-arm jab for four, helping GT race to 66/0.

But Hardik's clever variations built pressure, culminating in Gill's dismissal, caught at deep backward square leg while attempting a pull shot as Mumbai tightened the screws drying up the boundaries for 13 balls.

Jos Buttler, promoted to No. 3, tried to break the shackles with a counterattack. He targeted Santner with a six and a cheeky lap past the keeper.

Buttler's quickfire 39 from 24 balls (5x4, 1x6) in a 51-run stand briefly lifted GT, but Mujeeb removed him against the run of play - his carrom ball inducing an edge.

Shah Rukh Khan briefly provided fireworks, smashing Pandya for a six over deep square leg.

But Pandya struck back, setting him up with a slower short delivery and Tilak Varma took a straightforward catch at a rather unconventional deep extra-cover.

MI's fielding was rusty with overthrows and missed run-outs, but Hardik's tactical brilliance, despite Jasprit Bumrah's continued absence, kept GT in check.

With PTI Inputs