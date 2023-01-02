Ever since being removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja has been quite vocal and has spoken up against the current board members. Ramiz, who was replaced by Najam Sethi at the helm, had claimed that the current management didn't allow him to collect his belongings from the office. The 60-year-old has now made a shocking revelation that he faced death threats during the Australia tour of Pakistan earlier this year.

Ramiz added that he was using a bullet-proof car, worth PKR 1.65 crore, to commute after receiving death threats.

"That car is with PCB. I didn't buy that. He (Najam Sethi) can also use it. I received death threats. You can't get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That's why I had it. I can't reveal the details about it, but it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That's why I had the bullet-proof car," Ramiz said during a discussion on Samaa TV.

Sethi was appointed PCB chairman by the new Pakistani government on December 22, after sacking Ramiz through a local notification.

The Pakistan government also appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Sethi, to run the affairs of the game in the country for the next four months.

Also, a new interim selection committee has been formed, with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi being named the interim chief selector. Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum have also been added to the panel.

