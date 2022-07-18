Racism in South Africa has been an oft-discussed topic. Even cricket in the country has not been spared from alleged cases of racism. The South African cricket team has often given proactive support to the ‘Black Lives Matter' movement. Even in the 2021 T20 World in the UAE, South African took knee in almost all the matches. Now, in an interview, senior Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi has shared the racism experience of his family members, which shaped his thought process.

"My dad was a petrol attendant and a white customer wouldn't even put the money in his hand. He just threw it on the floor,” Lungi Ngidi said in an interview to The Guardian.

"I don't think I'll ever lose that story. It was just so degrading. For my dad to go on in life as if everything's fine took a lot of courage but this is how they raised me. The stories they shared were eye-opening and painful to hear, because those scars never really close up.”

The lanky fast bowler, who was named SA's men's ODI and T20 Cricketer-of-the-Year in 2020, has also been a vocal supporter of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. However, several former SA cricketers criticised him for his stance.

"I was very surprised," the 26-year-old says, "because I didn't step on anyone's toes. I didn't attack anyone. But I understand the history of our country and racism is a factor within South Africa that needs to be addressed. I remembered those stories my parents had told me and I would hate for my friends or any of my future family to go through the same thing."