During Pakistan's last match of Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, their skipper Babar Azam hogged the limelight for the wrong reason. Pakistan's game which was against England kicked off with captain Jos Buttler winning the toss and opting to bat first. On the first ball of the 41st over of the England innings, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Ben Stokes. As the Pakistan players gathered to congratulate the bowler, Babar seemingly tried to put Mohammad Rizwan's hands down while the wicketkeeper was trying to celebrate the wicket with his teammates.

Babar Azam stopping future Pak captain and Vice Captain from shaking hands

"Was he really unhappy?" wrote a user while reacting to the video.

"Very bad temperament ...acting like gully cricket captain," wrote another user.

"Conspiracy against Babar Azam," was also among the comments.

England sent Pakistan crashing out of the World Cup with a convincing 93-run win as Ben Stokes and David Willey helped their team end their miserable title defence on a high in Kolkata on Saturday.

Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, scored 84 while Joe Root hit 60 to lift England to an impressive 337-9 in their 50 overs before Pakistan folded on 244 in 43.3 overs.

"It's nice to put in a good performance. It probably sinks in more right now. There's lots to reflect on," said England skipper Jos Buttler after his side failed to make the knockout round.

Willey, who already announced he will retire from international cricket after the World Cup, removed Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (nought) and Fakhar Zaman (one) before dismissing Agha Salman for 51 to finish with 3-56.

With Salman's wicket, Willey also completed 100 wickets in his 73rd ODI.

Pakistan started the day needing to beat England by 287 runs in order to squeeze into the semi-finals on net run-rate but that escape route was immediately closed when Buttler won the toss and chose to bat first.

As a result, New Zealand became the fourth team into the semi-finals and will face undefeated India in Mumbai on November 15.

A day later, Australia and South Africa will meet in the other semi-final in Kolkata.

(With AFP Inputs)