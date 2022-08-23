Just days after clearing the air about their relationship status amid rumours of separation, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma made a funny and adorable video which was shared by the latter on Instagram on Tuesday. In the clip, Dhanashree could be seen performing a voice-over that says "Suno, main ek mahine ke liye maike jaa rahi hoon. (Listen. I am going to my mother's house for a month)." To this Chahal, who was watching TV, throws the remote from his hand and starts dancing on a Bollywood song. On the other hand, Dhanashree also starts smiling over Chahal's dance.

Fans also welcomed the video, as the duo posted their first reel after denying the divorce rumours.

Watch the reel here:

Earlier, Dhanashree had spoken against the ones spreading rumours about her relationship status with Chahal. She took Instagram to share a long post. She spoke about the "baseless rumours" about her life. Dhanashree went on to say that the "random news" about the relationship of Chahal and hers was "hateful and hurtful".

On the other hand, Chahal had asked his fans last week to not believe rumours about his married life after social media was abuzz with posts pertaining to his alleged "divorce" with wife Dhanashree Verma. In an Instagram story Chahal wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."