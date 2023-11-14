After former India opener Virender Sehwag was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, the stars of Indian cricket team summed up their impression of the cricket great in one word. "Destructive," said all-rounder Hardik Pandya while "fearless" was the word used by batter Suryakumar Yadav in Sehwag's praise. "Flamboyant," said Shubman Gill while Ravindra Jadeja called Sehwag "dangerous". The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to post the video with the caption: "Hall of Fame inductee Virender Sehwag summed up in a word."

Watch the video here:

One of the most destructive batters of the modern era, Sehwag donned India colours between 1999 and 2013.

Sehwag scored a total of 23 Test centuries during his illustrious career -- the fifth most by an India men's player.

His highest score of 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 is the best of any Indian player ever.

He accumulated 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34. He also took 40 wickets during his Test career which spanned from 2001-2013.

Advertisement

But it wasn't just against the red-ball that Sehwag thrived, with the dynamic right-hander just as effective against the white-ball with an equally imposing record at ODI level.

The batter from Delhi, now 45, totalled 8,273 runs for India in 50-over cricket at an average of 35.05 and his 219 against the West Indies in Indore in 2011 remains the third-highest score achieved by a male cricketer in ODI.

He also has 96 wickets in his kitty from the 251 ODIs he played between 1999 and 2013.

Sehwag also played a pivotal role in helping India claim their second World Cup title in 2011, with his 380 runs for the tournament, the seventh-best for any player during the tournament.

In the 19 T20 Internationals he played, Sehwag scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88.

(With PTI Inputs)