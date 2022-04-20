Delhi Capitals' match against Punjab Kings will go on as per schedule at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed through an official release. NDTV has learnt that two more Delhi Capitals players have tested positive for COVID-19. The playing conditions require a team to be able to field 12 players for a match and because DC can do that, the match is going ahead. The recent cases have taken the total number of covid positive cases in the Delhi camp to 6.

The BCCI also announced in its release that Delhi's next match, which was scheduled to be played at Pune against Rajasthan Royals on April 22, will now be played in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today's RT-PCR testing.

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," BCCI informed through a press release.