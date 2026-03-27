Delhi Capitals enter IPL 2026 with Axar Patel as captain, KL Rahul anchoring the batting, and Mitchell Starc spearheading the pace attack. The franchise has assembled one of its most balanced squads in recent years, blending international experience with domestic talent. However, their history of inconsistency and injury concerns remains a challenge they must overcome if they are to finally lift their maiden IPL trophy. The franchise features KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka at the top, providing a mix of stability and aggression.

Nitish Rana slots in at number three, followed by David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order, both capable of finishing games with power. Axar Patel, leading the side, adds depth with his all-round ability, while Auqib Nabi Dar strengthens the lower middle order. Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi form a formidable pace option, though the management is still unsure when the Australian marksman would be available for selection.

Strengths

The biggest strength of Delhi Capitals lies in their bowling attack. Starc's pace and Ngidi's support give them firepower with the new ball, while Axar and Kuldeep form one of the most reliable spin partnerships in the league. Their batting core also looks solid, with KL Rahul expected to provide stability and David Miller and Stubbs offering finishing power. Smart auction buys like Auqib Nabi have added depth, ensuring the team has options across departments. Leadership stability under Axar Patel further boosts their confidence, as his calm presence and tactical acumen are expected to guide the side effectively.

Weaknesses

On the contrary, Delhi Capitals' weaknesses are rooted in their history. Despite strong squads, they have reached the playoffs only six times in 18 seasons and contested just one final, back in 2020. Injury concerns remain a worry, especially with Axar Patel's workload and Starc's fitness. Batting inconsistency has also plagued them, with frequent top-order changes hurting rhythm. The inability to close out big matches has been a recurring theme, and the pressure in crunch situations continues to be a hurdle.

Delhi Capitals' key takeaway heading into IPL 2026 is that this might be their best chance yet. With Rahul, Axar, and Starc forming the spine, they look stronger than ever. If injuries are managed and the batting unit delivers consistently, DC should comfortably make the top four. Their bowling attack is championship-worthy, but the batting must shed its inconsistency for them to mount a serious title challenge.

Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi/Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Player - Abhishek Porel/Mukesh Kumar