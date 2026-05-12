Gujarat Titans are wearing a special lavender-coloured jersey for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The special jersey has been worn to raise awareness about cancer. The initiative was started in 2023. Lavender is the universal symbol representing support against all forms of cancer.

Tonight it's more than just the game, it's about coming together and supporting the fight against cancer — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 12, 2026

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans in a clash of former winners in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The clash could prove pivotal in the IPL 2026 playoff race, with both sides firmly in contention for a top-two finish. SRH briefly occupied the top spot before being overtaken by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but their turnaround this season has been remarkable. After managing just one win in their first four matches, the side led by Pat Cummins has won six of its last seven games to emerge as one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have gathered momentum at the perfect stage of the season. Under Shubman Gill, the Titans have strung together four consecutive victories and could move to the top of the standings with another home win. The two sides have similarly built their campaigns, relying heavily on explosive opening partnerships and disciplined bowling attacks.

However, the middle order remains a key difference between them. While Hyderabad's middle order, powered by Heinrich Klaasen, has consistently scored quickly and cleared the ropes regularly, Gujarat's lower middle order has contributed far less in comparison. The bowling battle could ultimately decide the contest.

Gujarat's pace attack has delivered consistently throughout the season, while Hyderabad's attack has improved significantly following the inclusion of Sakib Hussain. Whichever side manages to break through the opposition's top order early could gain the decisive advantage in what promises to be one of the standout matches of the league stage.

Winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "We're going to have a bowl first. We've not played here before, so have a first look at it with the ball, and then whatever we need to chase hopefully gets a little bit easier later on. A little bit. I mean, there are always different variables as well. I think there's been one or two blowout wins where they've bowled them out pretty cheaply in the first innings. Yeah, you look at it all. It's still a bit of a gut feel. No one can really read pitches perfectly. But this is a crucial game, and it's an intense time of the tournament. I mean, no, not really. I think we've kind of earned the right to give ourselves a few chances and make that final. So we've got three games left. We haven't played for a little while. Yeah, Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) just mentioned GT's superior record over SRH in the change room. I said perfect, nothing to lose now. All the pressure's all on them. No changes."

Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill said, "I mean, we're going to see about that. You know, I'm not the one about stats and all these things, but we were also looking to bowl first. But this looks like a better wicket than we have had in the past couple of matches on this particular wicket. It's all about being consistent, being consistent with your thought process, being consistent with your execution as much as possible. And this is the last bit at the end of the tournament, and it's very important to be able to bring your A-game and give it your best. We're going with the same team."

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash