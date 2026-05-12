Fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed a five-for as Bangladesh secured a 104-run victory in the first cricket Test against Pakistan on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 268, Pakistan was bowled out 163 for with Nahid registering career-best 5-40 in a stellar display of fast bowling. This is the third straight win for Bangladesh against Pakistan. It's also Bangladesh's first win on home soil against Pakistan. In a three-over burst after tea, he dismissed Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Noman Ali in 18 balls, conceding just five runs. Fellow fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who took 2-40, gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough when Imam-ul-Haq edged behind for 2.

Two debutants - Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal - stood firm in a repeat of their first innings resistance, sharing 54 runs.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan, however, produced an arm-ball to baffle Awais, who made 15 following his 103 in the first innings.

Nahid was a bit erratic in his first spell but got into the act with the wicket of captain Shan Masood, leaving Pakistan on 68-3.

Fazal steadied the innings with Salman Agha, but Bangladesh bounced back after the tea break with two wickets in quick succession.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke through with the wicket of Fazal who made 66, ending the 51-run partnership before Taskin claimed Salman (21) with a back-of-length delivery with Pakistan at 121-5.

Shakeel and Rizwan gave Pakistan hope again but Nahid returned for his fiery spell with three wickets in three overs. He then wrapped up the Pakistan innings and completed his second five-for by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Earlier, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 87 as Bangladesh set Pakistan 268 for victory on Day 5. Bangladesh declared its second innings at 240-9 after resuming the day at 152-3 and with an overall lead of 179 runs.

The hosts showed an aggressive intent to set a challenging target with Shanto leading from the front.

After losing Mushfiqur Rahim early to the bowling of Hasan Ali, Shanto struck seven boundaries in his knock before being trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Noman Ali (3-76).

Mehidy Hasan scored 24 at almost a run-a-ball to take the lead past 250. Hasan Ali (3-52) had Taskin caught by Imam before Bangladesh declared the innings with 76 overs remaining.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 413 in its first innings, before taking a 27-run lead, dismissing Pakistan for 386 with offspinner Mehidy Hasan taking five wickets.

The second test is in Sylte, starting on Saturday.

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