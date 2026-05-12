Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their crucial IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both teams are on equal points (14) and the winner of the clash will go up to top spot in the points table. Shubman Gill's GT are on a roll, having won four matches on the trot. On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led SRH have four wins in their last five games. It'll be a clash between two star opening duos, as GT's Gill and Sai Sudharsan take on SRH's Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Gujarat Titans are set to wear a special lavender jersey today in solidary of those fighting against cancer. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score | GT vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Ahmedabad:
GT vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI vs GT: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.
Travis Head should be the Impact Player when SRH come to bat.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Gujarat Titans playing XI
Gujarat Titans XI vs SRH: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Mystery continues over the comeback of GT's Rs 9.5 crore pacer Prasidh Krishna. He is in the Impact Player list, as is Sai Kishore.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl! Pat Cummins calls 'heads' and so the coin falls. No hesitation in Cummins to elect to bowl first. SRH are going with the same team.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It'll be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Will Prasidh Krishna make comeback?
Gujarat Titans have been without star pacer Prasidh Krishna in their last few games. He was supposed to make a comeback in the previous game, but GT went for a last-minute change with their 'Impact Player', bringing on spinner R Sai Kishore.
It'll be intriguing to see whether the Rs 9.5 crore star makes his long-awaited return today.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Can GT's middle order thrive?
Gujarat Titans' middle-order came good in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, with Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia playing quick knocks. GT will need them to step up on a more consistent basis, in case their reliable Top 3 has an off-day.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Intense race for Orange Cap
At least 5 players set to play today are in the race for the Orange Cap (most runs) in IPL 2026. SRH's Heinrich Klaasen leads the way with 494 runs, but teammates Abhishek Sharma (475) and Ishan Kishan (409), and GT openers Shubman Gill (462) and Sai Sudharsan (440) are not too far behind.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH batting vs GT bowling?
Today's contest could be decided by the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad's power-packed batting unit and Gujarat Titans' excellent bowling unit. Those areas are the strong points for their respective sides, and could decide who wins today.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: GT to wear special jersey
Gujarat Titans will wear a special lavender jersey in today's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they express solidary to those fighting against cancer. The beautiful lavender jersey has now become a seasonal tradition for GT, and this will be the fourth year in a row that they'll wear the special jersey.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Abhishek Sharma eyes big milestone
Sunrisers Hyderabad's dashing opener Abhishek Sharma is just 34 runs away from completing 2,000 runs as an opener in the IPL. Abhishek has been arguably the most influential person in SRH's trailblazing brand of attacking cricket.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye top spot
Much like GT, Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to be peaking at the right time, with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Their incredible batting unit has been the reason for their success. They are on the same points as GT, and would take the No. 1 spot with a win today.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Gujarat Titans in great form
Gujarat Titans have turned their season around in recent weeks with 4 wins in a row. That has taken them from outside the playoff spots to 3rd in the points table, on the same number of points as 1st place. That means, a win today would take Shubman Gill and co. to the top!
IPL 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)! We are at the largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 2 teams battling it out for No. 1 spot in the points table.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.