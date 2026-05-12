Pakistan captain Shan Masood found himself at the centre of massive social media criticism after his side suffered a crushing 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two-match series played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, near Dhaka. The defeat marked Pakistan's third consecutive Test loss against Bangladesh. It was also Bangladesh's first-ever home Test victory over Pakistan. While Bangladesh celebrated a historic win powered by Nahid Rana's fiery spell of 5-40, Pakistan fans showed their frustration online, with much of the criticism directed at Shan Masood's captaincy. One user wrote, “Yet they are continuing with Shan Masood. Shan Masood should step down himself.”

for how long Pakistan will continue to carry Shan Masood? He is the biggest parchi in Pakistan as other parchis only get selected but he became a captain on the basis of parchi.



Time to remove him as captain and as a player too. pic.twitter.com/eQ8idWviqU — yang goi (@GongR1ght) May 12, 2026

Another user pointed out Pakistan's poor record under the current skipper, saying, “Pakistan have now become only the second team after Zimbabwe to lose three consecutive Tests against Bangladesh. Shan Masood already has 11 defeats in just 15 Tests as captain. That's disastrous.”

And yet shan masood. Rizwan. Shaheen. Imam and these stupid havebeens keep playing. Its ironic, pathetic and stupid. — HassanK.🇵🇰 (@hassanrk) May 12, 2026

A different fan posted, “No Pakistan captain except Shan Masood has ever lost a Test match to Bangladesh. Three straight losses now. Unacceptable.”

Pakistan were still in the contest heading into the final session while chasing 268, largely thanks to debutant Abdullah Fazal, who scored a composed 66 under pressure. He also shared an important partnership with Salman Ali Agha to keep Pakistan's hopes alive.

However, Bangladesh turned the game around immediately after tea. Veteran spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Fazal through a successful review before Taskin Ahmed removed Salman in the very next over.

Nahid Rana then ripped through Pakistan's middle and lower order with a sensational burst. He dismissed Saud Shakeel before bowling Mohammad Rizwan with a sharp nip-backer that crashed into the stumps.

Rizwan's dismissal sparked another wave of reactions online, especially after his confident pre-match comments about Pakistan's ability to chase any target.

One user mocked, “Rizwan before the match: ‘We can chase any target easily.' Rizwan during the chase: 15 runs and bowled by Nahid Rana.” Another fan joked, “Nahid Rana had Rizwan doing a full nagin dance before knocking his stumps over. Absolute cinema.”

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja also reacted to the result, taking a jibe at Pakistan by reminding them of the famous surrender of Pakistan's army in the 1971 war. “Once again, Pakistan surrendered in front of Bangladesh in Bangladesh, IYKYK,” He wrote on X.

Meanwhile, another social media user praised Bangladesh's fast bowler, writing, “Nahid Rana's spell after tea completely changed the game. Pure fast-bowling masterclass.”

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had earlier laid the foundation for victory with a fluent 87 in the second innings as the hosts set Pakistan a challenging target of 268.

With this loss, Pakistan dropped down two places in the updated WTC points table after their 104-run drubbing. They were in fifth place in the standings, one above India, but fell to seventh with this loss. India went one place up, while Bangladesh also moved up two spots from eighth to sixth.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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