India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday sustained injuries after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the car accident. However, Dehradun's Max Hospital, where Pant has been admitted, has revealed that the India star is under observation and his condition is stable.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pant had dozed off while driving and this resulted in the accident, he informed the police. After being taken to a local hospital initially, he was later shifted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The player had to break the windscreen to escape after the vehicle had caught fire.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that all costs of Pant's treatment will be borne by the state government.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Pant had recently been part of the Indian team that won the Test series in Bangladesh. He was dropped from India's T20I side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to go to the NCA to strength and consditioning training ahead of Test series against Australia in February.

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President's Speech In Dressing Room After Team's World Cup Miss