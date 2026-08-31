Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals with 171 wickets, during their 94-run rout of Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai. Deepti achieved the feat in her 150th T20I for India, becoming only the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur (203) and Smriti Mandhana (172) to cross the 150-matches mark. She is only the 12th woman cricketer to have played 150 or more T20Is in history. The right-arm off-spinner Deepti produced a measly spell of 1.1-1-0-3 against Thailand here in their Group A match en route to the feat of reaching 171 wickets.

Deepti described the feeling as a proud moment, but stressed that her focus remains on improving her bowling and contributing to the team.

"More than 150 wickets, it's a proud feeling to wear the Indian jersey with the Indian logo. It's about doing the right things as an Indian player," she said the official broadcaster.

"I don't think about who I'm going to play against. I focus on how I can keep getting better and help my bowling unit." She also credited the Centre of Excellence camp for boosting India's confidence ahead of their Asia Cup campaign.

"The camp at the Centre of Excellence gave us a lot of confidence, and we're looking forward to winning the Asia Cup." Having not conceded a run against Thailand, Deepti recorded the feat of giving away the least amount of runs for three wickets for any India.

With 171 wickets, Deepti sits atop the list of most successful bowlers in the shortest format, and is followed by Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (170) at second, Henriette Ishimwe (164) from Rwanda at third, Sophie Ecclestone (154) from England at fourth, and Hong Kong's Kary Chang (153) at the fifth spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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