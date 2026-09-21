Abhishek Sharma was the standout player as India thrashed Afghanistan 3-0 in their recent T20I series, but former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra stated that he does not want the powerful left-hander to play in India's historic one-off T20I against Japan on Tuesday. Chopra suggested that Abhishek should be rested and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be given an opportunity for the game. With this being India's final match ahead of the Asian Games men's cricket tournament, coach VVS Laxman faces a number of selection dilemmas.

On one hand, there is an argument that India should rest their key players in the Japan game in order to keep them fresh for the Asian Games.

On the other hand, there is a case to be made for India to go in with their strongest XI, as it could act as the perfect warm-up for the main tournament.

However, Aakash Chopra stated that he expects Sooryavanshi to play instead of Abhishek.

"See, once again, this is a match where you could think about resting Abhishek Sharma. They could say, 'Let Abhishek sit this one out; it's okay. You go and play in the Asian Games. We can bring Vaibhav in as an opener alongside Sanju Samson'. I would expect this one change for sure. This is something you should definitely do," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

The former India opener also suggested that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah should not play the match against Japan.

"Jasprit Bumrah is also part of the squad for the Asian Games. I wouldn't play Jasprit Bumrah in this match. I'd say, 'Come on, let the other bowlers play'," Chopra added.

Sooryavanshi did not play in any of the three T20Is between India and Afghanistan, with Abhishek in terrific form and Sanju Samson also providing fiery starts in two of the games.

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