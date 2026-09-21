Yashbardhan Chauhan's 122 and VK Vineeth's 87 shaped a massive 103-run victory for India in the second Youth ODI against Australia as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match U-19 series on Monday. Riding on Chauhan's ton, Vineeth's half-century and vital contributions from Aaryavir Sehwag (47) and Kushagra Ojha (34), India U-19 posted a huge first-innings total of 341 for seven at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. In reply, the visitors were shot out for a mere 238 in 41.1 overs.

India had won the rain-truncated opening Youth ODI, which was reduced to 20-overs-per-side affair, by seven runs.

The third and final Youth ODI will be played on Wednesday before the two teams face-off in a two-match series for four-day Youth Tests.

With a massive total on board, India used as many as seven different bowling options to keep Australia under the pump. Chigurupati Venkata was the pick among the bowlers with 3/64, while Kavya Patel and Chauhan claimed two wickets each.

Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan, and Yashveer Goud were also among the wickets with one scalp apiece.

India were off to a sparkly start largely due to Sehwag's stroke-filled knock in which the right-handed batter missed out on a personal milestone. Having put on 46 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (11), Sehwag added another 55 runs for the second wicket with Vineeth before he was run-out.

Son of legendary India opener Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir produced a fiery 48-ball 47 with nine fours, laying a great platform for India to build a big score, much like his father often did during his playing career.

But it was a forgettable outing for Anvay Dravid, who had smacked a valuable 18-ball 38 in the first match. The wicketkeeper-batter fell for a mere nine in a bid to up the scoring rate late in the Indian innings.

Chauhan and Vineeth's knocks provided India with the foundation for a big total, as the two put on 132 runs for the third wicket. Chauhan was the more belligerent of the two, smacking 15 fours and two sixes to make 122 off 100 balls, while Vineeth cracked six sixes and four boundaries in his 87 from 92 balls.

Towards the end, Kushagra Ojha chipped in with a 20-ball 34 with five fours and a six, as India put on a massive total.

Thomas Vaseo claimed 3/78 while Patrick Sullivan took 2/55, and Connor Gregory returned 1/57.

In their reply, Australia U-19 were rocked early once each by Ulva and Venkat, and even as Matthew Lough (42), skipper Jack Czosnek (81 off 63 balls), and Blake Cattle tried to rebuild their innings, the score proved beyond the visitors.

India kept striking at regular intervals to bundle the visitors out for 238 and win with more than eight overs to spare.

Brief Scores: India U-19 341/7 in 50 overs (VK Vineeth 87, Yashbardhan Chauhan 122; Thomas Vaseo 3/78) Australia U-19 238 in 41.1 overs (Jack Czosnek 81; Chigurupati Venkata 3/64).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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