Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their head coach ahead of IPL 2027, following the departure of long-serving coach Stephen Fleming. Zaheer Khan replaces Stephen Fleming at the helm of Chennai Super Kings after the former New Zealand captain stepped down from the role to take over as head coach of the England men's Test team. This will be Zaheer Khan's first stint as a head coach at any level. The former India pacer previously served as Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket from 2018 to 2022 before taking up a role as mentor with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from August 2024 to September 2025.

In 2017, Zaheer Khan was initially named India's bowling coach following the appointment of Anil Kumble as head coach. However, after Ravi Shastri took over as head coach later that year, Zaheer's role was revised and he was appointed as a bowling consultant to the team instead.

"Left Arm "Taking" Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on 'X'.

Left Arm "Taking" Over!



Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!#WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2026

Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.

Stephen Fleming, who coached Chennai Super Kings across two separate stints from 2009 to 2015 and 2018 to 2026, stepped down in July this year to take over as head coach of the England men's Test team, succeeding his former New Zealand teammate Brendon McCullum.

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