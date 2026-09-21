Impressed by the advanced technology and pristine surroundings of Japan, India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar on Monday said the team is excited to be part of a historic one-off men's T20I game against the hosts at Sano, despite the primary focus being on winning the gold medal in the upcoming Asian Games. The clash, to be played on Tuesday, is under the threat of Typhoon Dujuan.

“I mean, it's beautiful. I feel the technology is so much more advanced than most of the countries I've been to. It's just a beautiful place to be and for us to be also playing cricket over here, we're all really looking forward and we've got two sort of big series or big tournaments coming up. Obviously, the one against Japan, we're all looking forward,” Sundar said to reporters on the eve of the one-off clash on Tuesday.

“I think India is playing Japan for the first time ever and for all of us to be a part of such a historical game and an event, we're really grateful. Obviously, the Asian Games as well, and we're going to prepare in Tokyo. So, all of us are really sort of excited to experience all of the facilities and be really ready whenever the Asian Games come,” said Sundar.

Admitting that he knows little about the opposition lineup, Sundar expressed his eagerness to interact with local players and understand the growth of the sport in the country. “Honestly, I haven't seen most of the players, but really looking forward to play a good game against them and obviously have a bit of interaction with them and understand what they think about cricket in Japan. Obviously, it'll be lovely to see them travel across the world and play some high-quality cricket. But yes, tomorrow is going to be a big day for all of us and all of us are excited,” he said.

With cricket included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Sundar highlighted how multi-sporting events offer a unique thrill, recalling his previous appearance at the continental games. “Very much. Obviously, I was lucky enough to be part of the Asian Games last year in China as well and yes, all of us are looking forward to Olympics as well.

“It's a big stage and there will be a few more countries who play cricket really well, and compete in that tournament and yes, if we can win the gold medal in Olympics, it will be a massive blessing,” he observed.

Outlining the squad's core objective on the trip to Japan, Sundar stated that India, the current T20 World Cup holders, still remain the team to beat in the shortest format of the game.

“To obviously win the gold medal and can play to our strength and potential here. We've always been unstoppable and we've been extremely strong, especially in this format. So, we're just looking forward to prepare over here in Tokyo and be really prepared by the time we go to Asian Games and have a great set of games over there and eventually win the gold medal.”

Reflecting on his initial impressions of the host city, Sundar praised the infrastructure, cleanliness, and overall atmosphere. “I mean, some of my friends have already come over here and they've always told me that when you experience Japan, you can expect it to be at least 10-15 years ahead of time and yes, I mean, we've not had much time to go out yet but it just looks really beautiful.

“The facilities are amazing, especially this hotel and around the hotel, everything is so clean. So, obviously, looking forward to play a lot of games here and understand the conditions, what the conditions are like here and have a great experience in Japan.

“Obviously, playing a big tournament like Asian Games, it's just a great blessing for all of us to be here and if we could play some good cricket and win the gold medal as well, I think we would all carry all the memories through this tour and obviously the gold medal for a very, very long time.”

Off the field, the Chennai-based Sundar is eager to dive into local culinary experiences, declaring himself a fan of the region's food. “To be honest, I'm a massive fan of Japanese food. So, I'm definitely looking forward to try a lot of Japanese delicacies and just go to different Japanese restaurants and more authentic restaurants and understand what it's like over here.

“Obviously, it will be more local and it will be more authentic over here and just try and go to a few restaurants and have a great experience of having good meals from Japanese restaurants,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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