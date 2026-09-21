Torrential rainfall has hit Japan amidst the ongoing Asian Games 2026, with Typhoon Dujuan set to hit the country's pacific coast. More than 300 flights have been reportedly cancelled and 1.6 million people have been asked to evacuate, with the powerful typhoon fast approaching. This has put sporting activities at the Asian Games also under threat, with the equestrian eventing competition being postponed until Tuesday as pre-caution. Weather concerns have also emerged over India's historic one-off T20I against Japan, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Japan Times, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urged residents in Izu Islands and Kanto, as well as Pacific coastal areas of Tokai and Tohoku, to remain on high alert for landslides, violent winds and possible flooding.

Incidentally, the Sano International Cricket Ground, where the one-off T20I between India and Japan will be held, is located in the Tochigi Prefecture in Kanto, raising doubts over whether the game will go ahead.

However, as per the current weather forecast, the match should not be impacted for a long duration.

While heavy rainfall is predicted on Monday, conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday morning, with some sunshine possible too.

There is a chance of showers in the afternoon, meaning a potential interruption in the cricket match is a possibility. However, the forecast does not point to any prolonged heavy rain that could cause a washout.

This serves as good news for cricket fans as well players, who will participate in the historic one-off match. It will be the first time that the Indian and Japanese men's cricket teams will face each other in an international match.

A few days earlier, India played Japan in women's cricket for the first time, as they faced off in the quarter-final of the Asian Games 2026. While India registered a dominant eight-wicket win, Japan also had a few moments to cherish.

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