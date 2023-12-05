Australia cricket team batter David Warner took to social media to express concern and extend his support for the people affected by the devastating floods in Chennai. In the past two days, Chennai and some other areas of Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclonic storm Michaung and it led to massive flooding and power outages. Warner took to social media platform Instagram to share a video of the Chennai floods and urged his followers to support the people who are currently suffering in the region.

“I'm deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. It's important for everyone to stay safe, seek higher ground if necessary. If you're in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let's come together to support where we can”, Warner posted.

Meanwhile, Warner's inclusion in the Australia team for the Test series against Pakistan has become a subject of serious debate, with suggestions being made that the opening batter didn't deserve to be included in the team.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, in his column, launched a sharp attack at Warner and the Australian selectors after he was added to the Test roster despite poor form.

Johnson's criticism of Warner hasn't been welcomed by many, with Australia batter Usman Khawaja calling the comments by the former Aussie star "harsh".

"Why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?", Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

Khawaja, however, said that both David Warner and Steve Smith -- two of the three players at the center of the ball-tampering scandal -- are heroes in his eyes.

"Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind," Khawaja told reporters. "They missed a year of cricket through dark times in Australian cricket but they have paid their dues.

"No one is perfect. Mitchell Johnson isn't perfect. I am not perfect. Steve Smith is not perfect. David Warner isn't perfect.

"What they have done for the game and to grow the game far outweighs anything else they have done.

"So for [Johnson] to imply that Dave Warner or anyone else involved in [the] Sandpaper [incident] is not a hero, I strongly disagree with because I believe they have paid their dues."

"I'm not sure you can argue with that. [The criticism] is harsh," Khawaja said.