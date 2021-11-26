A decision on the continuation of Netherlands' ongoing tour of South Africa will be taken in the "next 24 to 48 hours" amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, Cricket South Africa (CSA) stated in a press release on Friday. Netherlands are currently taking on South Africa in Centurion in the first ODI clash of a three-match series. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed," CSA stated.

"Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend," it added.

"The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.

"A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered."

The development comes just weeks before India's tour to South Africa for a bilateral series.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is in the country as part of the series.

Sources in the BCCI had revealed earlier in the day that it would wait for a decision from the government on the South Africa tour.

Sources also informed that the Indian cricket board is currently in touch with the India A players who are currently touring South Africa for three unofficial Test matches.

The first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, held in Bloemfontein, ended in a draw on Friday.

The Indian A team is scheduled to stay in Bloemfontein till December 6 for the three unofficial Tests.

Promoted

A new coronavirus variant - B.1.1.529 - has been red-flagged by scientists over an alarmingly high number of spike mutations that might make the virus more resistant to vaccines, increase transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms.

First identified in South Africa this week, the variant has spread to nearby countries, including Botswana, where fully vaccinated people have been infected. In South Africa, over 100 cases have been linked to this variant, with four more in Botswana.