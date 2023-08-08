One of India's finest batters, especially in limited-overs cricket, Rohit Sharma was unfortunate to have missed out on the 2011 World Cup berth. The opening batter has since gone on to play in a few World Cup events but the elusive winner's medal is still missing from his resume. As the cricket worlds inches closer to the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup, Rohit recalled the memories of the past events, especially the 2011 edition when he wasn't a part of the Indian team.

Speaking to ICC, Rohit even revealed that he had decided that he would not watch the entire World Cup after the selectors snubbed him while picking the India squad.

"2011 (World Cup) was a memorable one for all of us, I remember watching it from home, every single match, every single ball which was being bowled and that was being played. There were two kinds of emotions, one was obviously I was not a part of it, so I was a little disappointed. I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup, but again, the second memory I remember was that India was playing so well, the quarter-finals onwards. You know, the big quarter-final was against Pakistan. I know how the pressure is on all these players when playing these games. I can only imagine the pressure that each player must have gone through at that time, and then the semi-finals against Australia. It was a brilliant finish by Yuvi and Raina at the end," he said.

Rohit also spoke about the 2015 and the 2019 World Cups. Though he was a part of both events, India couldn't go the distance in them.

"And 2015 and 2019, I was a part of it, which felt really good to play the World Cup. We went to the semi-finals, tried everything we could to go to the finals and play well in the finals, but again, a very unfortunate incident where we couldn't go through to the finals. But hopefully, you know, we are back home again, so hopefully we can turn things around and it's still a long way to go. And you know you can't win the World Cup in one or two days. You got to play well for an entire month, month and a half, and be consistent. So you know, we are trying everything we can, from our perspective to make sure we are ready for the World Cup," he asserted.