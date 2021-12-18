Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, who is the son of legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, shared a picture of the 1983 World Cup-winning stars, having a gala time. In the picture, former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath can be seen enjoying a meal and having a laugh. Rohan Gavaskar, who represented India in 11 ODIs, captioned the image on Twitter: "Decades of friendship , laughter , love and respect !! The beauty of a team sport is that you make friendships for life".

While Kapil Dev was the captain of the team which won the 1983 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath also played crucial roles in India's maiden title triumph in England.

Even after 38 years since India's maiden World Cup triumph, the camaraderie between these three legends is a true example of "Decades of friendship , laughter , love and respect" as rightly pointed out by Rohan Gavaskar.

India, against all odds, defeated tournament favourites West Indies in the final at the 'Home of Cricket' the Lord's to clinch their maiden World Cup title.

During the tournament, Kapil Dev amassed 303 in 8 games at an average of 60.6 while Mohinder Amarnath had scored 237 runs in 8 games.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Roger Binny was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 scalps to his name in 8 games.

Their reel life characters will come alive soon in a Bollywood movie. Ranveer Singh starrer '83' is making heads turn since the project was announced.