Virat Kohli on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, with an adorable caption. He indicated that she was his world with the use of emojis. Australia batter David Warner was among those to comment on the post, writing "lucky man". While many fans praised Warner for his sweet comment, there were others who tried to troll him. However, when Warner did respond to one user, he did not lose his cool, but instead simply explained exactly what he meant by his comment, earning more praise from fans.

"What do you mean by being lucky here?" the user had asked.

"@whokrishna7 it's a saying we say in Aus, like I would say I'm lucky to have @candywarner1 so when we say to others we say " you're lucky mate" or we say you're blessed mate. Interpretation is always going to be different," Warner wrote.

Responding to another user, Warner wrote "we are very lucky to have very supportive wives."

Kohli himself responded to Warner's original comment, saying "I know mate".

While Kohli and Warner have often gone up against each other and even had some heated encounters, the two seem to have developed a friendship over the last few years. India will host Australia for three T20Is later this month, but Warner has been rested for the tour.

He will be back, however, when Australia host the 2022 T20 World Cup from October.

Kohli, meanwhile, is currently with the Indian team in the UAE for the Asia Cup.