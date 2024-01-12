Australian cricket team batter David Warner made a Hollywood-style entry in a helicopter ahead of Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The reason for Australia batter's unique entry is that he attended his brother's wedding in Hunter Valley and flew directly for the match. Warner recently called time on his Test and ODI career. The 37-year-old batter played his last Test match against Pakistan, where he scored 57 runs and helped Australia claim 3-0 clean sweep in the series. In his marvelous 13-year-long career, Warner played 112 Tests and 161 ODIs and broke numerous records.

Apart from his heroics with the bat, Warner is widely popular for entertaining acts on the field.

Praising Warner's determination towards the sport, his teammate Gurinder Sandhu stated that the entire team loves playing cricket with him.

David Warner has arrived at stadium in the Helicopter to play BBL.



"He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sandhu as saying.

Australia and Sixers pacer Sean Abbott called Warner's entry "Hollywood" style and stated that he is looking forward to play against him.

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands. I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time," said Sean Abbott.

Warner departed the red-ball game after plundering 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, with a strike rate of 70.20, blasting 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

A larger-than-life character, Warner also collected 91 catches as one of the most consistent slip fielders in cricket.

(With AFP Inputs)