It won't be wrong to say that Australian opener David Warner is one of the most active cricketers on social media, especially Instagram. His posts are loved by fans and the Australian star makes it a point to engage and interact with them from time to time. From dance moves to memes to giving fans a glimpse of his life outside the cricket field, Warner's posts have a touch of humour and warmth.

The cricketer on Monday took to Instagram to post a photo with famous Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg. He captioned the photo as, "Who would play you in a movie?? 😂😂 #dream #believe #cricket".

Warner's childhood buddy and teammate Usman Khawaja responded to the question with an answer of his own as the banter between the duo continued. Warner has in the past shared photos of him and Khawaja from the days when the two were budding cricketers.

Warner's next assignment will be a Test series in Pakistan, where Australia are touring for the first time in 24 years.

The left-handed opener has had a lot of experience of batting in the sub-continent and captain Pat Cummins would rely on him giving the team strong starts in what expects to be a tough challenge for the world's top ranked Test team.

Australia recently beat England 4-0 in the Ashes at home and are on their first away tour since 2019.