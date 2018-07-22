David Warner Roars Back To Form In Northern Territory Strike League

After a poor run in the recently concluded Global T20 Canada league, suspended Australia top-order batsman David Warner notched up a disciplined knock of 93 for City Cyclones in the Northern Territory Strike League on Sunday. Warner, who is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which took the world by storm, top scored for his franchise in the local cricket league. Warner missed out on a century by a whisker but his team clinched victory by 18 runs against Desert Blaze in an encounter of the month-long limited-overs tournament. Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft who was also suspended because of the same issue, missed out on the tie due to the injury he sustained during the previous match.

Warner started his innings on a cautious note as he struggled to hit a ball to the fence in the initial hour to score an unlikely 20 from 50 deliveries.

However, the swashbuckling opener changed gears to find momentum after he switched from the protective helmet to cloth cap at the drinks break to hit the local leg spinner Dylan Mullen for two sixes in an over.

Later, the runs became to flourish for Warner, who helped his side to reach a defendable total. He, however bettered his score of a fluent 36 runs innings from 32 balls that he could manage during his debut for the NT Strike League.

As far as Bancroft is concerned, according to cricket.co.au he was absent from the match for suffering the effects of the blow he sustained on Saturday that left him with a damaged cartilage in his trachea, and which prematurely ended his involvement in next weekend's final round of matches.