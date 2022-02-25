Australia batter David Warner on Friday wrote an emotional post for his wife Candice, and his daughters Ivy, Indi and Isla ahead of the team's departure for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. Taking to Instagram, David Warner shared a photo collage with his wife and daughters, saying that it is "always hard to say goodbye" to his family. "Always hard to say goodbye to my girls! We've had lots of fun over the last few months, but now it's time to get back into it for a few weeks before we reunite once again. I will miss you all soo much @candywarner1," Warner captioned the post.

Warner is likely to be reunited with his family in few months' time as he will also take part in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be played from March 26.

Warner and other Australian players are expected to miss the first few games for IPL 2022, as the tour of Pakistan will conclude on April 5.

The 36-year-old will be representing the Delhi Capitals, after being bought at the IPL mega auction for a fee of Rs 6.25 crore.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. Both teams will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from March 4 to 8.

The second Test will be played in Karachi (March 12-16) while Lahore will host the third and final Test (March 21-25).

Meanwhile, all four white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi, including the one-off T20I on April 5.