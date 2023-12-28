Veteran opening batter David Warner will likely miss Australia's upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies to increase his availability for T20I League cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. Warner, 37, will call an end to his Test career next week following the conclusion of the three-match series against Pakistan. Warner has a deal with the ILT20 franchise Dubai Capitals and the tournament will be played from January 20 to February 18.

Australia will host the West Indies between February 2 and 13 for three ODIs and three T20Is. Warner is also likely to feature in the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder after playing his final Test.

The chief executive of the Australian Cricketers' Association, Todd Greenberg, indicated on Thursday that he expected Warner to apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the ILT20.

"I think the short answer to that is probably yes," Greenberg told SEN as quoted from ESPNcricifo

"I know he's pretty committed to the BBL. There's no doubt that in the next phase of Dave's life, he's going to be looking to ply his trade where he gets the best return on his investment. I don't think there's anything wrong with that; in fact, I'm encouraging him to do that," Greenberg said.

"There will be times where he'll be looking to miss certain games and tours. That's the sort of flexibility we've got to get our heads around. Some people won't like that, but that's the modern world in which we're living, and we have to embrace it," Greenberg added.

Warner had also indicated during the World Cup that he wouldn't be taking a contract from Cricket Australia in order to give himself more freedom.

"I won't be taking a contract, definitely not. How the system works in Australia is that if you play five [T20] games, or ODIs, or three Tests, you get upgraded and then you're legally bound by the contracting system with sponsors and stuff," Warner said.

"That's something that becomes a bit of a pain in the backside, especially at this stage of my career. So I don't want to be signed to that agreement and that's something I have to think about moving forward, because if you're going to get a low contract, it's going to cost you a lot in the long run with sponsorships," Warner added.